Hershleder, Stan

MADISON - Stan Hershleder, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed into eternity after a long gallant struggle with cancer, Parkinson’s and stroke on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Stan was born Dec. 27, 1932, at St. Mary’s Hospital, the son of Fred and Dorothy Hershleder. He grew up working in his father’s store on State Street starting at just six years old. In 1948, while attending Madison Central High School, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard. Graduating in 1950, he remained active in the Guard for 3 ½ years. In 1951 while attending the University of Wisconsin, he requested activation to active duty in the Army and was sent to Ft. Riley, Kansas for basic training. After serving as Cadre on a rifle range teaching recruits, he was sent to Ft. Benning, GA for special training and then to Korea for the remainder of his military commitment. He was first sent into combat with a Heavy Weapons Company and then to the 3rd Division NCO Academy modeled after West Point. He graduated 2nd in a class of 367 men, achieving the 2nd highest score ever reached at the academy and received a special Commendation from the Division’s Commanding General. After returning to his unit he received a personal “request” from the Commandant of the Academy to become an instructor, teaching Military Leadership. He was later an instructor at I Corp. NCO Academy. He served in Korea for approximately 15 months and attained the rank of Sargent First Class before rotating to Fort Sheridan, Illinois where he received an Honorable Discharge.