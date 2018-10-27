WALKERTON, Ind. / MIDDLETON - Dr. G. R. "Dick" Hershberger died of congestive heart failure on Oct. 19, 2018, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. A family physician in Walkerton, Ind. for more than 37 years, he and his wife, Jo, moved to Middleton in 2015 to be closer to family members.
A memorial service will be held at the WALKERTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, at 11 a.m. (Eastern time), Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo; children, Karl (Theresa), Crete, Ill., Paul (Vrinda), Satellite Beach, Fla., Katie Neuser (David), Cross Plains, Wis. and Laurie Pascual (Mark), Colorado Springs, Colo.; and grandchildren, Brooke and Matt Hershberger; Uma Hershberger; Kyra, Kyle and Noel Neuser; and Scarlett, Caleb and Quinn Pascual. He also is survived by sisters, Shirley (Merle) Schaunaman, Walkerton; Jan (Jack) Berrier, Lakeville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Georgia Walmoth, Hazel Crest, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Hershberger was born at home in Walkerton, on July 31, 1935, to George and Irene Hershberger, who preceded him in death. He was a 1957 graduate of DePauw University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. In 1994, he was inducted into the DePauw Athletics Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in men's cross country and men's track and field as a distance runner.
In 1961, he graduated from Kirksville (Mo.) College of Osteopathic Medicine. Following a year of internship at Saginaw (Mich.) Osteopathic Hospital, he returned to his hometown and in July 1962, began his practice as a family physician in Walkerton.
Friends may honor Dr. Hershberger with a memorial to the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia St., Walkerton, IN 46574, or Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.
