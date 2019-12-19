Herrling, Kimberly Kay (Rowley)

MIDDLETON - Kimberly Kay (Rowley) Herrling, a proud mother and office employee of Piggly Wiggly of Waunakee, passed away peacefully in the embrace of her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 52.

Kimberly is survived by her children, Whitnee (Leighton) Otto, Jordann Herrling and Sydnee Herrling; her parents, Edward and Catherine Rowley; siblings, Steve (Marianne) Rowley, Suzanne (Richard) Wipperfurth and Deborah Rowley; and her fiancé, James King.

Kimberly was born in Newton, Iowa on Aug. 11, 1967. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Kimberly especially enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, spending time with her daughters and hosting gatherings at her Middleton home.

We would like to graciously acknowledge UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, especially Dr. Huie, for all of the care and compassion Kimberly received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave (608) 831-6761

