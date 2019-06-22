Herritz, Elaine A.

MADISON - Elaine A. Herritz, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sage
Meadow Senior Living Center in Middleton, Wis. She was born in Hayward on October 15, 1929, a daughter of Harvey Emery and Mary Kludt. On October 26, 1949, she united into marriage to the love of her life, Virgil R. Herritz. Elaine worked at Oscar Mayer as an Assembly Line Worker for 42 years and continued to volunteer and represent Oscar Mayer even into retirement. Elaine loved playing zap dice game, admiring her garden roses, traveling to Steam & Tractor Shows, and spending time with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her son, Kevin (Joyce) Herritz; sister, Joanne Lamphear; brother, Bud Emery; half-brothers, Charles (Yvonne) Kludt, and Don Kludt; grandchildren, Stefanie (Jenna) Hulett, Ashley (Garrett) Matthys, Kyle Herritz; great-grandchildren, Krysta Lathrop, Sadie Solie, Hunter Derleth and Elaina Matthys; great-great-grandchildren, Karmma Lathrop, Salem Voeltz, Skarlytte Voeltz, and Delainey Solie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland (Nyla) Herritz, Monica Herritz, Donna Herritz, Sally Herritz, Mary Herritz, Blanche Herritz and Bernice Herritz. She is preceded into Heaven by her husband; parents; in-laws, William and Erma Herritz; brother, Earl (Betty) Emery; sisters and brothers in law, Lawrence Lamphear, Barbara Emery, Helen Kludt, Myrtle (Paul) Myer, Bonita (Robert) Sudfield, Willard Herritz, Donovan Herritz, Ivan Herritz, Kenny Herritz, Hershel (Darlene) Herritz, LaVern Herritz, and Milton Herritz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., with the Rev. Gerry Kuhnke presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com