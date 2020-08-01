You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herring, Vernon Bernard

Herring, Vernon Bernard

{{featured_button_text}}
Vernon Herring

DEFOREST – Vernon Bernard Herring, age 90, passed away on July 28, 2020, with his family by his side at the UW American Center hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 2, 1929, in Warba, Minn., one of eleven children, to parents Roy Lee and Margaret Lillian (Vadnais) Herring. Vernon married Mildred Arlene Hamre on Jan. 22, 1955. They were blessed with four children and 65 years of marriage. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life and Military gravesite services will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

+1 
Herring, Vernon Bernard

Vernon Bernard Herring

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

WindsoreForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Herring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics