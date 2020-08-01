Herring, Vernon Bernard

DEFOREST – Vernon Bernard Herring, age 90, passed away on July 28, 2020, with his family by his side at the UW American Center hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 2, 1929, in Warba, Minn., one of eleven children, to parents Roy Lee and Margaret Lillian (Vadnais) Herring. Vernon married Mildred Arlene Hamre on Jan. 22, 1955. They were blessed with four children and 65 years of marriage. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life and Military gravesite services will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.