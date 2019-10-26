Herrick, Todd Martin

SUN PRAIRIE - Todd Martin Herrick, 59, died peacefully at his home in Sun Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Born July 6, 1960, in Brookfield, Todd lived all his life in Wisconsin where he could enjoy hunting and fishing, most often up north with his best friend, Dan Dicka. He worked as an electrician with IBEW 159.
Survivors include his son, Jacob (Tiffany); grandson, Colton; and daughter, Teresa, all of Sun Prairie; sister-in-law, Judy; nieces, Carlie and Courtney of Brookfield; aunt and uncle, Martin and Gail Seibert of Milwaukee; and friends at the IBEW. Todd was preceded in death by his parents, George and Suzanne Herrick; and his brother, Tim (Judy) Herrick.
In honouring Todd’s wishes, no services will be held.