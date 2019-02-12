Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Dawit Herouy, age 70, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1948 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. After he graduated from Addis Ababa University School of Law, he worked at the Ministry of Land Reform and Administration.

Then Dawit moved to the U.S. in 1974 for further study in the School of Law at UW-Madison. He worked for 23 years at Dane County Human Services. Reading, aiding vulnerable people and watching sports were always a big part of Dawit's life.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Tsigereda Kifle; and his friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at FOSTER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, followed by funeral at 11 a.m. at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speed Way Road, Madison. Due to time constraints, please arrive on time.

