RICHLAND CENTER - Kathryn E. Herold, age 100, of Richland Center, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Pine Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 30, 1919, in Richland County, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Schneider) Stadele. Kathryn was married on March 26, 1951, to Emmett W. Herold and was a member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Survivors include: 2 sisters, Regina Hennessy of Boscobel, Rosemary Gassen of Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Stadele; her husband, Emmett Herold; 5 brothers, Bernard (Mary), Clem (Mabel), Donald (Virginia), Anthony (Mary) and Francis (Kathy) Stadele; 2 sisters, Agnes (Harold) Kinyon, Dorothy (Leo) Lester; 2 brothers-in-law, Martin Gassen, Frank Hennessy; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Leo) O'Connor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School Endowment Fund or Pine Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
