MADISON—Frank V. Hernandez, age 64, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. He was born on July 29, 1954, the son of Francisco and Joan Hernandez. Frank’s career was spent working for the State of Wisconsin at the Department of Transportation. He loved baseball, camping, and local craft beer, and will be remembered as a dedicated father to his three sons.
Frank is survived by his sons, Michael (Kristen) Hernandez, Tim (Jamie) Hernandez and Brian Hernandez (fiancé, Jasmine Vargas); his six grandchildren, Cade, Mara, Adam, Eli, Rylan and Landon; and his siblings and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
