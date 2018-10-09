WAUKESHA—Lynn Ann Hernan, loving daughter of “Bob” and Lorraine Hernan (both deceased), passed away Oct. 3, 2018, born June 26, 1956.
Lynn lived more life in her first 40 years than most people do in a lifetime, due to being surrounded by the same lifelong friends. After leaving Madison, graduating class of 1974 LaFollette High School, she followed her passion to be a salon owner, hair stylist If you knew Lynn, her other passions, without a doubt were the sun, water, entertaining, and cooking but most of all Bette Davis, Black and White Movies and the Wizard of Oz. So on this day play “Somewhere over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland, and remember Lynn when you see a black and white movie and smile!
Due to Lynns wishes there will be no service or memorial. Any donations please give to a No Kill Animal Shelter, because another one of her passions was saving all the unwanted stray animals, which she had all her life!