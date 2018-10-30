STOUGHTON—A long life, well-lived. Orin A. Hermundstad, beloved father and grandfather, good friend and trusted mentor to many, died unexpectedly at Stoughton Community Hospital on Oct. 28, 2018. He was 89 years old. Orin was born on Feb. 6, 1929, in Parshall, N.D. He was the middle child of John and Olga Hermundstad, with older brother, Jerold and younger sister, Doris completing the family. He was raised on a small farm on the plains of western North Dakota during the Depression and dust bowl years, experiences that shaped him into a man of great character.
Orin graduated from the University of North Dakota and earned his MD from Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. During his internship at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., he met Dorothy Johnson, a nurse at the hospital. Orin and Dorothy were married on Jan. 29, 1955. They raised four children: Mark, Brian, Shelley and Greg.
After completing his internship, Orin served two years in the U.A. Army. During that time, Orin and Dorothy lived in Texas, Colorado and Germany. When he completed his military service, Orin and Dorothy settled in Stoughton, Wis., to start Orin’s medical career and raise their family. In 1957, Orin began a family medical practice in Stoughton with a friend and colleague from medical school, Francis Schammel. In 1967, after much soul-searching, Orin decided to go back to school to specialize in ophthalmology. After completing his residency, he established the first ophthalmology practice in Stoughton.
Orin was a man of many interests and talents. He had a life-long passion for learning a wide variety of subjects. Recently, he spent time learning better ways to play the guitar, finding the newest technique to improve his golf game, engaging in mindfulness exercises and studying the great religions of the world. He was always excited to acquire new knowledge and to discuss his latest discoveries with family and friends. Orin was a skilled craftsman, building things as diverse as a sailboat and a pool table. He also was a talented musician who loved to play the guitar, sing, and listen to fine music. Although he was raised without much access to bodies of water (he used to joke about how the only place to swim when he was growing up was a nearby slough), he developed a love for water, most likely due to Dorothy’s influence. Orin and Dorothy took many trips to the Caribbean and they built a beautiful home on Lake Kegonsa in which they lived for over thirty years. Sailing was a big part of their life, and they owned several sailboats, large and small, on which the whole family spent many enjoyable hours.
Orin was also a very caring and compassionate person. He and Dorothy went on several medical mission trips to provide eye care services to people in remote areas of the Philippines. He cared deeply for his children and grandchildren, reveling in their accomplishments and worrying about their well-being. Orin was a special person who touched many lives with his compassion, his humor, his wisdom and his joy of life.
Orin was deeply engaged in the Stoughton community. He was an active member of Covenant Lutheran Church. For many years, he was a member of Stoughton Village Players, Lions Club, and numerous civic boards. He sang in the Grieg Chorus and loved the camaraderie of the group and the Norwegian music they sang. Orin and Dorothy were chosen to preside as Syttende Mai King and Queen in 2004.
Orin was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his brother, Jerold and his sister, Doris. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Micklow and Patricia’s husband Judd Spray; his children, Mark and Sara Hermundstad, Brian Hermundstad, Shelley and John Jansky, and Greg Hermundstad; his grandchildren, Ann Hermundstad, Amy and Gary Nave, Mark Jansky and Kristin Jansky; and many other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Orin’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Feb. 2, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton or to the charity of your choice. Please share your memories of Orin at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244