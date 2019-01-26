STOUGHTON - A long life, well-lived. Orin A. Hermundstad, beloved father and grandfather, good friend and trusted mentor to many, died unexpectedly at Stoughton Community Hospital on Oct. 28, 2018. He was 89 years old. A full obituary appeared on Oct 31, 2018.
A celebration of Orin's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH in Stoughton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton, the Edvard Grieg Chorus, or to the charity of your choice. Please share your memories of Orin at www.CressFuneralService.com.