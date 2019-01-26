STOUGHTON - Brian Hermundstad passed away unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 15, 2018, he was 60 years old. Brian was born on April 8, 1958, in Stoughton, the son of Orin and Dorothy Hermundstad, and he grew up at his family's home on Pine Street. He attended UW-Oshkosh and earned a degree in anthropology.
After graduation Brian moved to California, where he worked developing computer games using his knowledge of history and battle strategy. He also created cartoons, some of which were published. After leaving California, Brian moved to Colorado, where he took classes at Colorado State University, Fort Collins and worked at an optical lab in Grand Junction. He then moved back to Madison to be close to his family.
Brian was a man of many talents and interests. He loved to travel and explore different cultures and landscapes. He was a student of history, particularly military history and ancient civilizations, and could carry on a conversation with anyone about almost any historical subject. Brian also loved science and spent many hours studying subjects as diverse as astronomy and dinosaurs. He was a talented artist and at the time of his death was creating videos to publish on the internet.
Brian was a gentle soul and had a deep love for his family. During the final years of his parents' lives, Brian spent many hours with them, providing companionship, engaging in discussions of current events, and assisting with daily needs. His parents and siblings could always count on Brian to be a cheerful presence at family gatherings and to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
By all important measures, Brian lived a purposeful and meaningful life that centered on his family, his passion to learn more about the complexities of life and an unending search for new knowledge. Brian was special and unique in all the best ways that make our world a better place.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Shelley Jansky; and his brothers, Greg and Mark Hermundstad; nieces, Kristin Jansky, Ann Hermundstad and Amy Nave; nephew, Mark Jansky; aunt and uncle Pat Micklow and Judd Spray; and many cousins.
Brian's life will be celebrated in a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Smithsonian Institution or the charity of your choice. Please share your memories of Brian at www.CressFuneralService.com.