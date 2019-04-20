MINERAL POINT - Steven Joseph "Hermie" Hermanson, age 69, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mineral Point. Pastor Cal Schaver will officiate. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Mineral Point American Legion Post 170 at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m., all at the church. A luncheon will follow at the Mineral Point Rescue Squad building.
In lieu of flowers, Hermie requested memorials to the family for future donations to organizations.