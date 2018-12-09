SEQUIM, Wash. - Joseph Riley Hermanson was born on June 2, 1940, in Stevens Point, Wis., and grew up in and around Madison, graduating from East High School in 1958. After serving six years as a submariner in the U.S. Navy, Joe graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1968.
He worked as an electrical engineer at Alcoa in Massena, N.Y. and Chewelah, Wash., retiring in 1997. Soon after that, Joe, his wife, Joan and their beloved dog, Max, moved to Sequim, Wash., where Joe became a member of Master Gardeners of Clallam County. Joe died at his home in Sequim on Nov. 15, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.
Joe is survived by his wife, Joan; a son, Edward, of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Laurel, and granddaughter, Grace, of Vancouver, Wash.; two brothers, John of Boise, Idaho and Jeffery of Bronx, N.Y.; a step-sister, Norma Fish of Osceola, Wis.; and two step-brothers, Arlen Holdt and Kenneth Holdt of Luck, Wis.
Donations in Joe’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the University of Wisconsin.