MARSHALL—Marjorie A. “Marge” Herman, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in the house she loved, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. She was born in Waukesha, on Aug, 11, 1930, daughter to Fay and Emma (Hahn) Plank. Marjorie was united in marriage to James G. “Jim” Herman on Aug. 2, 1952, in Elm Grove. They were married for 44 years and raised four children.
Marge grew up in Brookfield, and graduated from Waukesha High School. At an early age, Marge developed a strong work ethic by helping her parents and siblings run the family businesses. The skills she learned would help her later in life, when she married Jim and quickly became a farm wife. Once Jim and Marge were married, she shared responsibilities with her husband to manage and expand “Herman’s Little Ponderosa,” the family farming operation. In addition to managing the book work, Marge cooked and baked for numerous hired hands. Even at the age of 80, she was still delivering lunches during planting and harvesting seasons. Her cooking and baking skills were amazing!
Marge also enjoyed Fish Fry Fridays and Polka Sundays with her dear friends, Mary, Shirley and Eunie. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Marge was also a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in Marshall.
She is survived by her children, Renee (Tim) Laufenberg, Gail (Mike) Leslie and Penny (Mike) Sutkay; her grandchildren, Travis (Lauren Krause) Leslie, Audra (Jacob) Schultz, Vanessa (Tim Beltz) Leslie, Danielle Leslie, Megan Sutkay and Emma Sutkay; her great-grandchildren, Harlow and Celeste Leslie. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Bud (Marilyn) Herman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Edwin; her parents; one brother, James Plank; and two sisters, Violet Hartig and Fayette Tice.
Mom loved her family and was always ready to jump in and help them in any way she could. We will carry on her passion for seasonal decorating, yard work and cookie baking, especially Christmas cutout cookies. There are many treasured memories of enjoying her famous hot beef sandwiches on Christmas Eve in the festive atmosphere of her beloved home. The house was not only cherished by Mom and her family, but also admired by many in the community. It made Mom so happy to hear the wonderful comments that she would receive about her house and yard.
A celebration of her life, gathering and fellowship, will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 11 am until 2 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Mon Yee, Dr. Patrick Hughes, Heartland Hospice and Columbus Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials may be given to the Medina Cemetery Association or Marshall Fire Department in Memory of Marge.
“We love you Mom and Grandma! You will be dearly missed.” Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralhome.com.
