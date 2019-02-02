Herman, Karl J.

MADISON - Karl J. Herman, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. He was born on Feb. 10, 1958, in Madison, the son of Robert and Irene (Schenck) Herman. Karl was a graduate of Madison East High School where he was a standout wrestler.
He went on to become a proud owner of Herman Landscape Service, along with his two brothers and a brother-in-law, a business that his father started and passed on to them. Karl was truly gifted and artistic through his landscape vision as well as a great mentor. He had an ability to elevate everyone around him with his optimism, generosity, selflessness and his fun spirit.
Karl was passionate about family, friends and many hobbies including fishing, traditional archery, collecting and carving decoys, garage sales, trips to Door County, and especially hunting. Deer camp in Douglas County will never be the same!
Karl is survived by his siblings, Ginger (Jeffery) Martell, John (Judy Anderson) Herman, Julie (Jeffrey) Monson, Joel Herman, Ken (Lynn) Herman, Kris Herman and Gene (Stephani) Herman; very special friend, Johnna Swenson; and nieces and nephews, Jason (Michele) and Jonas (Becky) Martell, Gina (Mike) Hillmann, Becky (Adam) Cairo, Brian (Kate) and Liz Monson, Elle Herman, Jennifer (Matt) Schipper, and Cora, Finn, Kaia, Chase and Phoebe Herman. He is also survived by his uncle, Bud (Marilyn) Herman; aunt, Joan (Jack) Mandt; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. There will be a toast to Karl at 2:45 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.