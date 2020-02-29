Herman, Glen "Bud"

MARSHALL - Glen “Bud” Herman, age 89, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, following a brief illness.
Bud was born on July 10, 1930, in the township of Medina. He was the youngest of six children born to Edwin and Edna (Jordan) Herman. Bud was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1949. He was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1951 and spent the majority of his time at Camp Del Mar, California. After returning home in 1953, he began working for Herman Landscape, Inc., where he remained a dedicated employee for 40 years. In 1955, Bud married Marilyn Dorshorst and together they raised five children.
Bud was one of the original owners of FADL, a hunting lodge in Winter, Wis. He also served on the Marshall Fire Department. For many years, annual summer vacations to Northern Wisconsin were a highlight for Bud and his family. After his retirement, Bud enjoyed spending time at FADL and continued with his love for landscaping and gardening by helping his children and grandchildren achieve perfection in their yards. He loved wildlife, hunting, golfing and together with Marilyn, found joy in creating and maintaining their beautiful perennials and rock gardens.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edna (Jordan) Herman; daughter, Sue Herman; brothers, Robert, Donald, and James; and sisters, Jean Bulman and Arlene Waddell. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 64 years; four children, Gary, Jeff (Debbie), Mary Herman, and Jan (Jamie) Benson; grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Gordon, Andrea (Chad) Schaub, Jeremy (Amber) Herman, Julie (Justin) Gorman, Jessamyn (Bill) Nagy and Joel Benson; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Liam, Brea, Blake, Ryan, Lillian, Andrew, Olivia, Will and Ava.
A celebration of Bud’s life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 605 Madison St., Marshall. Bud’s family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and a service in his memory will immediately follow. Bud’s service to his country will be recognized with Military Honors after the service and a luncheon will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bud’s name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 52, Marshall, Wis. 53559 or to The American Heart Association.
