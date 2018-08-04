RIDGEWAY—It is with great sadness and greater love that we write this obituary for our mom. Beverly Jean (Hall) Hering died on July 31, 2018, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, in Ridgeway, held tight with our love at the age of 93.
Bev was born and raised in Indianapolis, Ind., where she met and later married her “Tweetie.” Her sense of humor and storytelling nature entertained us all. She insisted, joining the USO to dance with the soldiers was for the good of the war, but we all know she just loved to dance. She was an avid reader, enjoying ‘Follow the River’ by James Alexander Thom, yearly. She loved National Geographic magazines and devoured every page. She developed a desire to learn about farming and scoured the weekly State Farmer paper looking for tidbits of information to stump her farmer son- in-law. It made for lively dinner conversations.
Mom was kind and sweet, gentle and tenderhearted, fun-loving, more than a little stubborn and fierce when you slurped your soup or took more than the one allowed pull from a straw at the bottom of your glass. We tested her often.
Between neighbors, card clubs, ceramics classes, sewing groups and book clubs she had many close friends, both in McFarland and St. Germain. Last summer she had one of her dreams realized as a sweet neighbor, Linda Seeley, gave her piano lessons. Mom delighted in these weekly sessions and ‘Ode to Joy’ was her favorite piece. Very fitting indeed.
Bev is survived by her children, David Hering, Danna Hering, Debra (Mark) Weier and Lorrie (Ken) Bellafiore; as well as, her 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by dear cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hering; daughter, Susan Faes; son-in-law, Thomas Faes; granddaughter, Melissa Faes-Gentry; other family members; and her best friend, Marylin.
In September, mom will be buried alongside her “Tweetie” in St. Germain, Wis.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Jody McGraw, the amazing staff at Upland Hills Home Health and Hospice, Bruce Paull and the SUN Program, Lynette Sutter, Linda Seeley and her nine year old pen pal, Brayden.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com