VERONA / SAUK CITY - Orma Mae Herfel, age 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born May 13, 1928, in Middleton, to Edward and Mary (Fischer) Denner. She married Lloyd Herfel on Nov. 12, 1946, and they farmed many years in the Verona area before retiring and moving to Verona.
She worked into her 80s for the Verona school district before retiring and moving to Sauk City.
Orma is survived by her three children, Ruby (John) Clavadatscher, Wayne (Vicky) and Clifford; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marcella Herfel; and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; siblings and spouses, Irene (Albert Danz), John, Gladys (Homer Anderson); and in-laws, Albert and Christine Herfel.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.