Herfel, Marcella M. "Marcy"

VERONA - Marcella M. “Marcy” Herfel, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Seymour, Ill., the daughter of Russell and Nora (Williams) Chenoweth. She graduated from Verona High School in 1953. Marcy worked for the State Medical Society for over 36 years as an accountant for their membership department. She married Richard O. Herfel on Aug. 9, 1969, and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Marcy loved to travel and see the mountains. She and Dick had the opportunity to drive through the contiguous 48 states and loved every minute of it. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and tracing the William’s, Chenoweth, Hogard and Herfel genealogy. Marcy was a member of the Badger Jim Beam Bottle Collector’s Club for many years. Above all, Marcy loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Dick; son, Michael (Sue) Hogard; granddaughters, Laura (Nick) Holbrook and Diana (Mark) Davis; and a great-granddaughter on the way. She is further survived by her brother, Marion Lee (Barbara) Chenoweth; sister, Polly (Bob) Boileau; sister-in-law, Judith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Dale; and sisters-in-law, Covert “Chip” and Lucy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main Street, Verona, WI. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church on Thursday. Marcy will be laid to rest at the Verona Cemetery.
Memorials may be written to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, made payable to the University of Wisconsin Foundation and mailed to UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.
Thank you to Noel Manor and to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital. A special thank you to all of Marcy and Dick’s wonderful neighbors and friends throughout the years, especially, Phil and Pricilla Marshall, for their friendship, care and support to Marcy and her family.
