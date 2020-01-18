Herfel, Marcella M. "Marcy"

VERONA - Marcella M. “Marcy” Herfel, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Seymour, Ill., the daughter of Russell and Nora (Williams) Chenoweth. She graduated from Verona High School in 1953. Marcy worked for the State Medical Society for over 36 years as an accountant for their membership department. She married Richard O. Herfel on Aug. 9, 1969, and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marcy loved to travel and see the mountains. She and Dick had the opportunity to drive through the contiguous 48 states and loved every minute of it. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and tracing the William’s, Chenoweth, Hogard and Herfel genealogy. Marcy was a member of the Badger Jim Beam Bottle Collector’s Club for many years. Above all, Marcy loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Dick; son, Michael (Sue) Hogard; granddaughters, Laura (Nick) Holbrook and Diana (Mark) Davis; and a great-granddaughter on the way. She is further survived by her brother, Marion Lee (Barbara) Chenoweth; sister, Polly (Bob) Boileau; sister-in-law, Judith; and many nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Dale; and sisters-in-law, Covert “Chip” and Lucy.