MADISON - Barbara Ann Herbsleb, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, unexpectedly at her home. She was born on March 28, 1941, to Elias and Viola (Kasteroff) Stroede in Watertown. Barbara grew up in Aztalan, and attended high school there. She was united in marriage to Robert Herbsleb on Oct. 21, 1961, in Rockford, Ill.
Barbara was very active at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She started the Clothes Closet at church, which has been helping families in the community since 2010. She was involved with the Prayer Chain and Prime Timers with church as well. Barbara also enjoyed stamping and card making. Most of all, she was the glue that held her family together.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Robert (Susan) Boen, Susan (Eric) Poole, Mark (Jill) Herbsleb, and Timothy (Nicolle) Herbsleb; grandchildren, Erica (Mark), Cassidy (Evan), Rebecca (Greg), Abby, Kennedy, Mark, Katlin, and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Juniper, Bexley, Benson, Veda, Landen, Olivia, Colton, and Harper; and numerous friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, with Pastor Sheryl Erickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's name to honor the Clothes Closet at church. Any checks should be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.