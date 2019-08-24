SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.—LeRoy Herbeck, 96, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on August 20, 2019. LeRoy was born March 12, 1923, in Madison, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, the love of his life after 59 years of marriage. LeRoy was a WWII Veteran serving in the US Army Corp of Engineers. He owned Stub’s Cabinet Shop in Madison, and later worked at the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant. He was a lifetime member of the Lion’s Club and served as District Governor of district 27-D. After retiring to Scottsdale, he and Florence volunteered at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital accumulating 3,500 hours as volunteers. He was also a Founding Member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison. He is survived by daughters, Darlene (James) Beck, Patricia (Fred) Mayer; son, Randall (MaryLou) Herbeck; eight grandchildren, Alex, Jennifer, Ryan, Kristina, Eric, Katie, Brad and Kelly; and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Desert Church, Scottsdale, on September 4, 2019. Donations can be made to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Inc., 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473.
