MADISON - Garry Herald, age 63, of Madison passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was born on Dec. 1, 1955, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of Owen and Dorothy (Pearce) Herald. Garry lived in San Francisco until 1996, when he moved to Madison.
Garry lived with Jennie Clementi for over 60 years, and she provided loving guidance and support throughout his life.
Garry was a huge fan of Elvis and enjoyed seeing him in concert twice during his life. He also enjoyed Star Wars, fishing and taking drives around the Madison area. Garry will be remembered for his love of sports, especially the San Francisco Giants, 49er’s and Green Bay Packers.
A heartfelt thank you to Theresa Chard, Andrew Sandker and Malonda Heinkel for their friendship and support which greatly impacted Garry’s life. A heartfelt thank you to Sam Moen for his support and friendship to Garry.
Garry’s loved ones would like to thank Jolene Schultz, DJ Xayasouk, and Rick and Dawn Czerwan, and their staff at Creative Community Living Services for the support that they provided to Garry for over 20 years.
Garry is survived by Jennie Clementi; aunts, Bev (Sam) DiMaggio and Marcia (Dick) Mickelson; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison with Sister Zita Simon presiding. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Creative Community Living Services, 2001 W Broadway, Monona 53713; https://www.cclswi.org/.
