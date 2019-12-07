SUN PRAIRIE - Kang L. Her, age 86, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Cottages of Madison. She was born on March 20, 1933, in Laos, the daughter of Cher Yeng Lee and Mai Yang. She married Yong Chue Her in 1950.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Yong Chue. Together, they have three surviving children, Chong Her (Vang Chong Thao) who lives in Chiang Rai Thailand, Benjamin Her (Zong) from Cottage Grove, Wis. and Nhabee Her (Kangying) from Sun Prairie, Wis. She also has 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She and her husband served many decades in the Hmong Christian community. She was a hardworking, industrious woman with a passion for quilting.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and again at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kang Her, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Service information

Dec 13
Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
5:00PM-9:00PM
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kang's Service begins.
Dec 14
Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-1:30PM
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kang's Service begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.