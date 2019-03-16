PARDEEVILLE - Bruce Jay Hepler, age 53, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, with the Rev. Ann Walsvik officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. before the services Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made for a grandchildren memorial fund. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.