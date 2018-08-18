MARSHALL—Mary Kay Hensen, age 75, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. She was born on July 22, 1943, in Watertown, daughter to John and Edna (Plasil) Stuntebeck. She was united in marriage to Richard Hensen, on May 5, 1974, in Madison. Together they raised two children.
Mary Kay graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. After graduating from high school, she worked for WPS, Marshall Public Schools and Kwik Trip. Mary Kay will be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens, which gave her great pride and joy. She also will be remembered for her love of dancing, cooking, cross-country skiing, and her special love for their dog, Jack. She was very active and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard Hensen; her children, Rick (Carla) Hensen of Marshall and Rodney (Paula) Hensen of Merrimac; her grandchildren, Richie (Samantha) Hensen of Reeseville, Amanda Hensen (Jeff Sorensen) of Little Chute; sister, Carolyn (Thomas) Leege of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Robert Stuntebeck of Marshall, Lillian (David) Chadwick of Marshall and Edward (Marlene) Stuntebeck of Marshall; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARY OF THE NATIVITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 112 S. Beebe St., Marshall, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be made St. Mary of the Nativity Catholic Church.
