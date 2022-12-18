March 3, 1937 – Dec. 14, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE — Henry William Fredenberg, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born in Cottage Grove on March 3, 1937, to John and Leona (Doleshaw) Fredenberg. Henry married Patricia Wagner on June 11, 1958, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Henry loved farming and maintained many crops as a custom farmer, as well as his own fields. He was the youngest head field man for Oconomowoc Canning. This allowed him to expand his custom farming into a large local operation, which also expanded his trucking business. He was the first President of the Wisconsin Tractor Pullers Assoc. Henry ran several trucking companies, including Henry Fredenberg LTD, P.A.W of Wisconsin Inc., SH Trucking, and Thunder Trucking Inc. He was a sub-contractor for Hartung Bros. Seed Corn until his retirement.

Henry is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Garth (Sandy) Fredenberg of Cottage Grove, Michelle Fredenberg of Cottage Grove, and Marcy (William) Grassa of Florida; grandchildren: Seth (Rachel) Grassa, and Austin Grassa; brother, John Fredenberg; and sisters: Ruth Rahn and Marjorie Drogsvold

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott; infant daughter, Naomi; brothers: Glenn and William; sisters: Eleanor Kowski, Lois Benish, and Dorothy Wagner.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. A private interment will be held.

