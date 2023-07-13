Henry Pine

July 11, 1954 - July 6, 2023

LAKE DELTON - Henry Pine, age 68, of Lake Delton, WI, walked on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Richard Mann officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at the Indian Baptist Church Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells following the service.

Henry was born on July 11, 1954, in Chicago, IL, the son of Julius and Gloria (Brown) Pine. Henry loved the music of Elvis Presley, old movies, bingo and especially Pro-Football and would watch every game he could.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Autumn Zimmerman; grandsons: Tristan and Cameron Zimmerman; sister, Sharon (Antonio) Casillas; niece, Vanessa Casillas; nephew, Antonio Casillas; and brother, Steve Pine. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Wilfred, Eugene and Victor; and sister, Ethel Pine.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to the Lake Delton Police Department, SSM Home Health and Ho-Chunk Nation TAU.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.