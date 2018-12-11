Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Dorothy Ann Henry, age 73, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

