MADISON - Chris, beloved son of Howard and Bee Henry, passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2019, from heart disease. Chris worked for many years at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, where he was a substance abuse counselor.
Chris is survived by his sister, Kaaren (Scott) Jewell; and brothers, Steve (Leslie) Henry and Mike Henry of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his nieces, Erin Jewell Butler, Wellington, Colo., Lisa Jewell Andrews, Sonora, Calif., Maren Henry, Knoxville, Tenn., Michaela Henry, Chapel Hill, N.C. and Stephanie Craig, Daly City, Calif.; and his nephews, Jon Henry and Matthew Henry of Chapel Hill, N.C.