WITWEN—William E. “Bill” Henning, age 78, took his last flight and passed away peacefully at his home in Witwen on July 27, 2018. He taught students in the Sauk Prairie School District starting at Grand Avenue, and later BlackHawk and Tower Rock Schools, retiring in 1997 after a 37 year career. He was united in marriage to Ruby D. Bromley on July 24, 1985.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruby; three children, Ron (Heather Kavanaugh) Henning of Denzer, Ronda (Rick) Lehman of Denzer and Rita (Jim) Tisol of Chippewa Falls; stepdaughter, Robin Bromley of Sauk City; grandchildren, Becky (Karl) Schwoegler, Samantha Lick, Lindsey and Tommy Lehman, Lucas and Kayla Tisol, Emilie Wake, Jillian Bromley, Jennifer, Kyle and Brittney Willey; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and McKinley Schwoegler. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Sheri Willey; and infant sister, Lilla Rose.
As per Bill’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at the HONEY CREEK ROD AND GUN CLUB PARK in Leland on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial scholarship will be established in Bill’s name. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.