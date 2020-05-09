Hennen, Mary Wyman (née Wyman)

MADISON - Mary Wyman (née Wyman) Hennen, a resident of Oakwood Village, Madison, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. She was born April 18, 1928, to Ruth (née Brown) and George Wyman. Mary received her B.A. in Education from the University of Michigan ('51) and her M.A. in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin, Madison ('76). She was married to Richard J. Hennen in 1971. They enjoyed travel, dancing, musical theater and sailing. She will be remembered by countless students and colleagues throughout the Madison and Middleton public school systems. Mary is survived by six children, Gene (Kathy) Hennen of Hawaii, Mark Hennen of New York, Martha (Richard) Armstrong of Madison, Greg (Luanne) of Florida, Janet (Rich) Danielson of Fitchburg, and Joseph (Kirsten) Lough of Berkeley, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, "Chick" Hennen, and her son, Alex. There will be a memorial at a later date.