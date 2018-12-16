COLUMBUS - Mildred E. Henke, age 98, died on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the Larson House in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the Bright Focus Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
