STOUGHTON - Jean Ann Hendrickson, 74, of Stoughton, passed away at home on Oct. 26, 2018, after a four-year battle with lung cancer. Jean was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. to Madelyn and Maurice Michels on July 2, 1944. She grew up on the family farm and went to school in Markesan, Wis.
Later, she moved to Madison and graduated from Madison Business College. She met John Hendrickson on a blind date and on Feb. 21, 1970, they were married in Markesan. When first married, Jean was working as a secretary for the State Investment Board. But, due to her husband's frequent job transfers, she had many employers during her working career. All were sorry to see her leave. Jean had an adventurous spirit and always welcomed the moves and the chance to see new places.
In the midst of all the moves, Jean had two sons, Jaret and Jory, who were the joy of her life. She actively supported their education and school activities and frequently volunteered her time to help their schools. Jean was loving, smart, talented and athletic and as such, her leisure time interests evolved as her interests and those of her family changed. But at various times during her life included piano, sewing, knitting, camping, sailing, skiing, bicycling and kayaking. But always, family was first. It's too bad her grandchildren won't get to know her better.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Madelyn Michels. Jean is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; sons, Jaret (Penny) and Jory (Katie); brother, Wayne (Karen); sister, Linda (Bob) Fischer; and grandchildren, Jake, Morgan and Hazel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow.
