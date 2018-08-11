WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Annette Marie Hendrickson (nee Landsness), age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Aug. 2, 2018. She was born on Nov. 10, 1935, in Madison, to the late Adolph “Duff” and Mae (Natvig) Landsness, and spent her early years on the family farm in Madison, moving with her mother and sister, Shirley, to the east side of Madison following the death of her father in 1946. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1953, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1957.
On Aug. 10, 1957, she was married to Dan Hendrickson. They lived in Madison immediately following their marriage. Kurt was born in 1960; Eric in 1962. The family moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1964, when Dan accepted a job at Consolidated Papers, Inc. Dave was born in 1966. Dan passed away on Aug. 29, 2015. The couple had celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Annette had a rewarding, 30-year career at Opportunity Development Center in Wisconsin Rapids, spanning many responsibilities, and retiring in 2000 as the vice president of Human Resources and Program Services.
In retirement, Annette and Dan had a cottage on the Wisconsin River near Biron that they loved in the summertime and enjoyed their “snow bird” months in Ft. Myers, Fla. She loved to travel, enjoyed cruises, Mexican beaches, Las Vegas jaunts and annual trips to Florida with Dan; also exploring Europe and New York with family and friends. Annette was active outdoors and loved tennis and walking, and knew her way around golf, bowling and curling.
She loved theater and dabbled in acting with the Wisconsin Rapids Community Players. She was also an avid reader, always having at least one book by her side. Annette was a sharp card player until the end, picking up bridge games right up to her very last week at Renaissance.
Annette was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and First English Lutheran Church for 54 years. Her devotion to family extended to her community and she always felt grateful to have built a life in central Wisconsin.
Survivors include her sons, Kurt (Marcia) Hendrickson of Madison, Eric (Jackie) Hendrickson of Waupaca, and Dave (Daniel Sonnenfeld) Hendrickson of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Lisa (Brett) Jondle, Tim (Samantha) Wyngaard, Tom Wyngaard, Tyler (Lindsey) Hendrickson, Danny Hendrickson and Kristen (Ethan Stark) Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Brynn Jondle, Calvin Wyngaard, Greyson Hendrickson and Alex Dinga; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Rietta Hendrickson. Annette’s sister, Shirley (Harold) Homburg, preceded her in death.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Rapids, with Pastor Cheryl Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church, prior to the service, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life luncheon at LAKE AIRE, 6510 Highway 13 South, Wisconsin Rapids.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Opportunity Development Center and the First English Lutheran Youth Group will be established in Annette’s name. The Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.