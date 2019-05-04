FITCHBURG - Virginia Ruth McKinney Henderson, age 87, of Fitchburg, was a well-known educator, volunteer, philanthropist , musician and great friend to many. She died April 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Virginia was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised by elders who instilled the values of hard work, volunteerism and commitment to improving the lives of others.
Virginia received her B.A. from Spelman College in Atlanta Ga., her M.A. in Psychology in 1955 from Boston University and her Ph.D. in Curriculum Instruction and Developmental Psychology from the University of New Mexico in 1974. In Madison, she was a school psychologist in the Madison Metropolitan School District, chair of the city's Minority Student Achievement Initiatives and the Special Assistant to the Superintendent for Equity and Diversity. After "retiring" in 1997, she remained Diversity Consultant to the School District, working to eliminate racial disparities and create equitable opportunities in education for all students.
Virginia had an enduring passion to see that all children received the best care and education. In 1993, she established the African American Ethnic Academy to supplement the education of African American children and increase their capacity to excel in the world. She was a founding member of Women in Focus, an organization that provides programs and scholarships for underserved youth. She sat on the boards of several organizations including the African American Children's Society, the American Baptist Assembly, Madison Children's Museum, the Urban League of Greater Madison, Visiting Nurse's Association, Women's Health Initiative and the YWCA.
She did not boast of her numerous honors and awards, though she was the recipient of many including the Teacher of the Year for the Madison School District and the YWCA Woman of Distinction Leadership Award.
Virginia and her husband, Perry, have been pillars in the Greater Madison community for decades, making a positive impact with their tireless service and generosity. Virginia was an active member of Rotary International. In 2011, the Hendersons established a Scholarship Fund within the Madison Rotary Foundation to provide four-year college scholarships to deserving students. Together, Drs. Virginia and Perry received numerous awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Madison Chapter of Fundraising Professionals.
Virginia loved to entertain and opened her arms and home to everyone. Though she made an enormous community impact, she put her family first. She was present for every soccer game, track meet and concert that involved her children. She was an incredible wife and loved her husband fiercely. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and "Mom" to many.
Though she was living with Alzheimer's disease during the last few years, Virginia's grace, dignity, faith, humor, feistiness and love was apparent to all. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Ruth Berry McKinney; father, Dr. Rev. Wade Hampton McKinney Jr.; brother, Wade Hampton McKinney lll; brother, Samuel Berry McKinney; and twin sister, Mary Louise McKinney Edmonds. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Perry A. Henderson; children, Sheryl Henderson of Madison, Wis., Virginia Lucille, aka "Jasmine" (Shauna Adams) of Portland, Ore. and Perry "Andy" Henderson (Judy Clair) of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Adin Peter Henderson, Jonah Wade Henderson and Rebecca Ruth Mesidor Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, with a visitation immediately preceding the service at 2 p.m. An evening visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the church.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Madison Rotary Foundation, Perry & Virginia Henderson Scholarship Fund, 2 S. Carroll St., Suite 255, Madison WI 53703, or Women In Focus, P.O. Box 44013, Madison WI 53744. Please visit fosterfuneralhomes.com to leave memorials and condolences.