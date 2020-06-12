Henderson, Jeffrey R.

MADISON—Jeffrey R. Henderson passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida.
Jeff was born on Sept. 20, 1956 in Madison, Wis. to Roy and Fran Henderson. His younger days were spent living in Verona, Wis. and later in Belleville, Wis., where he graduated from high school. After high school, Jeff attended Madison Area Technical College where he studied Mechanical Design. Jeff had a successful career as a Mechanical Designer for Nicolet Instrument Corporation in Madison, Wis., where he earned two United States Patents for his inventions. Jeff met his wife, Jane, in 1983, while they were both working for Nicolet. They were married in 1985 and would have celebrated 35 years of marriage on August 31, 2020.
While living in Monona, Wis., Jeff was an active member of the Monona Volunteer Fire Department. Jeff and Jane developed many strong friendships during his service to the community as a volunteer fire fighter. These were some of their most enjoyable and memorable times while living in Monona. In 1995, Jeff received an Honorary Lifetime Membership.
Jeff and Jane lived on the chain of lakes and enjoyed boating in the Madison area with friends, many of which were from the Monona Fire Department. Jeff also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
After a few memorable vacations to North Captiva Island, Fla., Jeff and Jane purchased their first lot in 1988 and later, in 1993, decided to permanently leave the cold winters of Wisconsin behind and move to North Captiva Island where they established a property management company. Jeff was respected, trusted and loved by home owners and renters alike from around the globe. Jeff will be remembered by many for his beaming smile and distinctive laughter.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jane; four sisters, Karen, Laurie, Leslie and Lin and a brother, Greg; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Ruth Homan; brother-in-law Richard (Sarah) Homan; sister-in-law, Rebekah (Steve) Krakora and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Fran Henderson.
Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army as they were very responsive providing support to Jeff, Jane and the many island residents after the devastation created by Hurricane Charley. Friends and family may share condolences, memories and any special pictures on Jeff’s Facebook page at J.r. Henderson or c/o Jane Henderson, P.O. Box 2331, Pineland, FL 33945.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be planned at a later date.
