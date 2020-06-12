Henderson, Jeffrey R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Jeffrey R. Henderson passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida.

Jeff was born on Sept. 20, 1956 in Madison, Wis. to Roy and Fran Henderson. His younger days were spent living in Verona, Wis. and later in Belleville, Wis., where he graduated from high school. After high school, Jeff attended Madison Area Technical College where he studied Mechanical Design. Jeff had a successful career as a Mechanical Designer for Nicolet Instrument Corporation in Madison, Wis., where he earned two United States Patents for his inventions. Jeff met his wife, Jane, in 1983, while they were both working for Nicolet. They were married in 1985 and would have celebrated 35 years of marriage on August 31, 2020.

While living in Monona, Wis., Jeff was an active member of the Monona Volunteer Fire Department. Jeff and Jane developed many strong friendships during his service to the community as a volunteer fire fighter. These were some of their most enjoyable and memorable times while living in Monona. In 1995, Jeff received an Honorary Lifetime Membership.

Jeff and Jane lived on the chain of lakes and enjoyed boating in the Madison area with friends, many of which were from the Monona Fire Department. Jeff also enjoyed hunting and fishing.