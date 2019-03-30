MOUNT HOREB - Mom's wish was granted Wednesday, March 27, 2019, as she waltzed to the heavens listening to the Tennessee Waltz, just as Dad had done when he passed in 2011. She had often wondered where he was; now she knows. She also joins the family she lost in a house fire when she was 13 years old. Her last night in this world was spent as a sleep over with her daughters, attended to by the loving staff at Girlie's Manor, Mount Horeb, and Agrace HospiceCare.
Gertrude Lee "Gertie" (Anderson) Henderson was born July 7, 1923, to Lydia (Davies) and Jay Anderson in Prairie du Chien. Her father built a little house on a Garnavillo Street hillside, near extended family in McGregor, Iowa. In 1936, the house was not quite finished but the family made it a loving home; her older brother worked and lived on a nearby farm. On Dec. 8, 1936, the family was sleeping while her mother started the cook stove for breakfast when the fuel caught fire. Her mother got her out and went back in for the other children when the house exploded. Her parents and five brothers and sisters perished in the blast. This event defined her life and set the tone for raising her own children.
She was lovingly protective of her children and grandchildren and did not want any sibling discord because "you may never get the chance to say you are sorry!" Survivor's guilt and trauma were always present in her life.
At age 13, she was on her own. She lived with an aunt for a time but was unhappy there; she asked if she could move in with a former teacher who had a new baby. She was able to go to school and be a live-in nanny, moving from household to household taking care of young children. At age 18, she worked at a button factory and graduated from high school in Elkader, Iowa in 1942.
She moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her only surviving family member, older brother, Cleophus (Andy), who was on the construction crew at Badger Ordinance, Baraboo. Andy got her a job at a lunch counter in Sauk City and she began packing lunches for a handsome Don Henderson, who worked at the Badger Ordinance site. They married in 1943, and raised three children at Scotch Lane Farm in Springdale Township. She greatly appreciated her in-laws, Forest and Nora Henderson, and her new-found family.
Don and Gertie were charter members of the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society and dutifully volunteered in the museum. Gertie was also a member of the McGregor, Iowa Historical Society and our annual Memorial Day trips to the cemetery on the hill and to the museum were of great importance. She was particularly moved during a weekend trip to place a "proper" headstone at the cemetery in honor of her parents and siblings. Thanks abound to Spellman Monument, Sauk City, for helping to make that happen.
Gertie was the on-the-farm mechanic and kept the baler running for years; Don was better with the cows. She worked off the farm at Bert's Drug Store and Gonstead Clinic in Mount Horeb. Her last active years were spent providing in-home care for others and she was honored for her senior outreach work in Southwest Dane County.
She is survived by her children, Karen (John) Ranum, Connie Jo (Gary) Zwettler, and Tom (Susan) Henderson; seven grandchildren, Lori Ranum Krych, Jonathan (Deanna) Ranum, Martha (Guy) Martin, Sarah (Jay) Furseth, Tara (Mark) Schilling, Carina (Jess) Miller, and Mike (Katie) Henderson; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters; and her husband of 68 years.
A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Mo
unt Horeb Area Historical Society or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.