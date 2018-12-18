MADISON—Beverly Joan Henderson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Oakwood Village University Woods. She was born on May 2, 1931, in New Auburn, the daughter of Theodore (Buck) and Vera Henderson.
Beverly graduated from New Auburn High School in 1939 and carried on to earn a Home Economics degree from UW-Stout. She taught for several years, worked at Eau Clair County Extension Office, and at UW Madison in the Department of Consumer Science. She enjoyed traveling, biking, and geneology.
Beverly is preceded in death by her mother and father; and infant brother. She is survived by many cousins.
Beverly will be laid to rest at New Auburn Cemetery.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434