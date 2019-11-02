MADISON - Richard Valentine Hemlin, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. Rich was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease four years ago and passed away peacefully at the inpatient Hospice Unit at the VA Hospital in Madison.
Rich was born on Oct. 27, 1931, in New York City, the son of Valentine and Mary (Stack) Hemlin. He married Lila Chromec on March 16, 1963, in Springfield, Vt.
Rich grew up and lived in New York City and moved to New Jersey in 1947. In 1952, he was drafted into the US Army for the Korean War. Rich served from 1952-1954 as a Staff Sergeant, 17th Regiment, 7th Division. He survived the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and said “We did our job. We held the line.” He was featured in the Wisconsin Public Television production, “Korean War Stories Project”, in 2004.
Rich’s professional career in sales and marketing began in New York City and took him to Massachusetts (where he met the love of his life, Lila), Delaware, Pennsylvania, and finally to Madison in 1979. Rich and Lila opened their own distributorship for Safeguard Business Systems, which they owned until 1988. He loved traveling throughout southern Wisconsin meeting with clients and hearing their stories and sharing his own. He would find a favorite coffee shop, diner or café in each town.
Rich was kind and charismatic, a masterful storyteller and historian. Rich had a wonderful sense of humor and lived passionately with a deep faith. He and Lila became Oblates of Holy Wisdom Monastery in 2012. They found great joy and peace living the rule of St. Benedict.
Rich loved to play tennis and golf, he found great joy watching his children and grandchildren pursue their passions and interests, spending time in Door County, and traveling. A highlight of his life was their trip to Ireland, the home of his maternal grandparents. Rich loved Irish music and had a beautiful voice. He will always be remembered singing “Danny Boy” and “Galway Bay”. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
Rich is survived by his wife, Lila of 56 years; and their three daughters, Pamela, Jill (Dave Hemery), Christen (Joe) Ring; and grandchildren, Mady, Jack, Sam, Natalie and Rebecca.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Mary (Stack) Hemlin.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co. Hwy. M, Middleton on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Cake and coffee following the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and the Inpatient Hospice Unit at the VA Hospital in Madison for their support and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Wisdom Monastery or The Parkinson’s Foundation.