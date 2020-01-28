Hemberger, Verne G.

MADISON – Verne G. Hemberger, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born March 6, 1932, in Sauk City, the son of Ernest and Gladys (Martinson) Hemberger. Verne married Darlene Bliese on June 6, 1953, in Madison. He was employed at Madison Gas & Electric for 38 years.

Verne is survived by his wife, Darlene; three daughters; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister; and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

