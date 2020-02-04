Helt, Dustin James “Dusty”

DANE/MARTINSVILLE - Dustin James Helt, age 33, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in his home. He was born on Jan. 9, 1987, to Jim and Linda (Laufenberg) Helt in Madison. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School and went on to work with his parents; brother, Eric; and cousin, Ben Falkenstein on the family farm. Dusty most enjoyed working for the family trucking business.
Dusty’s hobbies included playing cards with family and friends, shooting pool, and boating whenever time allowed. Dusty’s friends have commented about his big heart and his ability to put a smile on everyone’s face. Dusty touched many lives on this earth. He was an organ donor and will continue to touch others with his generous gifts. He was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Linda; his brother, Eric; grandmother, Viola Helt; and grandparents, Jack and Gerry Laufenberg; along with many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dusty was preceeded in death by his grandfather, John Helt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Martinsville. Father Chris Gernetzke will officiate the service. Family and friends may call at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the St. Martin’s Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A private burial will be held at a later date.
We all love you, miss you, and you will forever be in our hearts. Love always, Dad, Mom, and Eric.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608)849-4513