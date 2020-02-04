Helt, Dustin James “Dusty”

DANE/MARTINSVILLE - Dustin James Helt, age 33, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in his home. He was born on Jan. 9, 1987, to Jim and Linda (Laufenberg) Helt in Madison. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School and went on to work with his parents; brother, Eric; and cousin, Ben Falkenstein on the family farm. Dusty most enjoyed working for the family trucking business.

Dusty’s hobbies included playing cards with family and friends, shooting pool, and boating whenever time allowed. Dusty’s friends have commented about his big heart and his ability to put a smile on everyone’s face. Dusty touched many lives on this earth. He was an organ donor and will continue to touch others with his generous gifts. He was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include his parents, Jim and Linda; his brother, Eric; grandmother, Viola Helt; and grandparents, Jack and Gerry Laufenberg; along with many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dusty was preceeded in death by his grandfather, John Helt.