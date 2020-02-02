Helt, Dustin "Dusty"

WAUNAKEE / MARTINSVILLE - Dustin “Dusty” Helt, age 33, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Martin's Catholic Church, in Martinsville. Friends may call at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again at church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.