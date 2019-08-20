DEFOREST—Leon N. Helmer, age 85, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home, under hospice care. He was born April 6, 1934, in Prescott, Wis., the son of Cecil and Edna (Bauerkemper) Helmer. Leon graduated from Prescott High School in 1953, and worked for 30 years for Armour-Dial Company.
Leon grew up on a farm, loved the outdoors and loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenneth and Darold Helmer, and Carole’s son, David Holmberg.
He was survived by his son and daughter from a previous marriage, Mike Helmer and Michelle Helmer; his wife, Carole; Carole’s daughter, Michelle (Chris) Ernst and their four children, Mitchell, Preston, Benjamin and Jessilyn. He was further survived by David’s children, Adam, Holly, Dawson and Jonathan and two sisters, Darlene Anderson and Marilyn Schroeder, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Pastor Ryan Morrison officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials may be written to SSM Cancer Care Center. A special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and the doctors and nurses at SSM Cancer Care.
