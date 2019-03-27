Try 3 months for $3

STOUGHTON—Dorothy (Wethal) Helley, age 84, passed away on March 23, 2019, at her farm.

She is survived by her children, Trudy, Allen (Sylvia), Richard (Lori), Michael (Chris), and Jennifer. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her sons, Darryl and Keith.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at STOUGHTON AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, 803 N Page St., Stoughton, on Saturday March 30, 2019.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

