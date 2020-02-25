Heller, Lindalva Drummond

MADISON — Lindalva Drummond Heller, age 73, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Home in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born July 24, 1946, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, in Brazil to Pedro and Gelcyra Drummond and was the youngest of 6 siblings.

Lindalva obtained her Master's Degree from Universidade Federal De Minas Gerias in Linguistics and worked as a translator for Portuguese, French, and Spanish after she came to the United States in 1978. She married Edward Peter Heller III on July 23, 1979, and they had one daughter, Monika.

Lindalva is survived by her daughter, Monika (Kurt) Roots; her two grandsons, Preston and Parker. She is also survived by her siblings, Tercio Silva Drummond, Amalia Silva Drummond, and Petronilia Silva Drummond. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Heller; her sister, Cecilia Silva Drummond; and her brother, Pedro Silva Drummond.

Lindalva loved to live life to the fullest, including conversations with friends and family at parties and church gatherings, and playing puzzles with her grandsons. “Que lindo,” she’d frequently say, delighted by spending time with the little boys.