WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT - Troy M. Hellenbrand, age 56, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, in his home with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. Troy was born on Aug. 16, 1962, in Madison, to Thomas J. Hellenbrand and Sharon (Wipperfurth) Griesbach. Troy received an accounting degree from Marquette University in 1984, and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1987, where he met his wife of 29 years, Helen. Troy practiced law in New York City and in Wisconsin for 30 years.
Troy was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He never expressed a personal want. His every concern was for his family, and his children's education and Catholic formation. Troy was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. He was a lector and a catechist. He enjoyed taking his family on long road trips and college visits, and to World Youth Day events.
Troy is survived by his wife, Helen; seven children, Constantine, Thomas, John Paul, Joseph, Maria, Matthew and Benedict; his mother, Sharon; three brothers, Todd (Laurel), Trent (Tamara) and Shawn (Barbara); and two sisters, Tami Ulatowski (Gregg) and Tracy Wegenast. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hellenbrand.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. The Rev. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.