WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT—Troy M. Hellenbrand, age 56, of Waunakee/Westport, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in his home with his family by his side after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. The Rev. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday State Journal. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

