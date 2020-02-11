Hellenbrand, Rosalie “Rosie” M.

MIDDLETON/ASHTON - Rosalie “Rosie” Mary Hellenbrand, 82, of Middleton/Ashton, died on Feb. 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her family. Rosie was born to Leo and Sophie (Maier) Sauk on Jan. 22, 1938. She married Edwin Hellenbrand on May 10, 1955. Rosie was employed at Eagle foods, Middleton Elder Care and finished her working career cleaning houses. Rosie had a strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton.

Rosie always put family first and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always put a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. Survivors include her three children, Edward (Donna), Charlene (Ron) Volp, Steven (Tammy); five grandchildren, Jason (Rita), Luke (Nicole) Volp, Joseph, Emily (Carlos) Gonzalez, and Megan Volp (Gerhard); four great-grandchildren, Hunter and Brooke Hellenbrand, Lincoln and Sawyer Volp, and one on the way. She is further survived by her brother, Leo Sauk, JR.; brothers-in-law, Vince (Betty), Pat Wagner, and Norman Taylor; sisters-in-law, Rita Heimbecker, Sally Ruhland, and Mary Seiler along with many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin; infant daughter, Mary; her parents; siblings, Charles Sauk, Dorothy (Richard) Becker, and James Sauk; in-laws, Bernie (Albert) Endres, Sylvester (Violet), Albert, Frances Wagner, Marcie (Harley) Marks, BIll Heimbecker, Rosetta Taylor, Charles Ruhland, and Eddie Seiler.